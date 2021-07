Nearly a decade after first tweeting that hosting “Jeopardy!” would be his dream job, LeVar Burton is finally taking the podium this week to guest host the iconic quiz show. The former “Reading Rainbow” host and “Roots” star has been a fan favorite to take over “Jeopardy!” hosting duties following Alex Trebek’s passing earlier this year. An online petition calling for Burton’s permanent hiring has amassed over 253,000 signatures and counting. In an interview with Esquire, Burton stressed the significance of him stepping into the role of “Jeopardy” host. The actor previously told The New York Times that “for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant.”