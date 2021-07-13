Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas hatchery convoy completes 2,200-mile striped bass stocking

By Randy Zellers Special to the Guard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE — Striped bass on the Atlantic Coast may travel hundreds of miles from the ocean to freshwater bays to spawn, but thanks to the efforts of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists, some landlocked stripers in Beaver, Norfork and Ouachita lakes can claim a spawning run measuring thousands of miles. Last week, hatchery staff transported a load of striped bass fingerlings from Watha, North Carolina, on a 2,200-mile road trip that lasted nearly 72 hours from start to finish.

