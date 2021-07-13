FCS transfer receiver Chancellor Brewington joins Husker football program
LINCOLN — Nebraska's football team added another transfer wide receiver to its program this summer. A NU official confirmed Tuesday morning former Northern Arizona receiver Chancellor Brewington has joined the Huskers' program. According to his Instagram account — and a workout video released by NU's Twitter account Monday — Brewington is taking part in NU's summer workouts. Brewington is also listed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln academic directory as a graduate student.omaha.com
