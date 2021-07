Cilantro stems are perfectly edible and have tons of flavor, so there’s no need to toss them out (ahem, #nofoodwaste). Pluck off the leaves for use in your pretty grain salads and garnish, but use the stems in this great summer sauce. Mojo is a Cuban sauce that's classically made from citrus and oregano, but this cilantro riff is great on anything grilled from asparagus and salmon to pork and chicken.