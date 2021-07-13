Cancel
Falconer, NY

Historic Day

Post-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe village of Falconer held a historical marker dedication at the Mosher Street baseball field in Falconer Park on Monday evening to honor the accomplishments of Falconer High School graduate Hugh C. Bedient, who played baseball on that diamond as a youth and later pitched in the Major Leagues, including for the 1912 World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Above, Bedient family members, village officials and friends pose for a photograph with the marker. It was made possible through the efforts of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation; Randy Anderson, the president of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame where Bedient is an inductee; former Falconer mayor James Rensel (2015-2019); current mayor James Jaroszynski; village historian Brenda Cavallaro; the Bedient family; Falconer library director emeritus Sue Seamans; DPW superintendent emeritus Peter Fuller; DPW superintendent Carl Caprino and crew; and village clerk Anna Fales.

