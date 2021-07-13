Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 14 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs. “I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me.”

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hr Derby#Ap#The New York Mets#Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
SportsGolf Digest

Team USA softball just lost the gold medal on the craziest double play you’ll ever see

On Tuesday morning, Team USA’s run of so-close-yet-so-far results at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics continued. Following Katie Ledecky’s surprise silver in the Women's 400 Freestyle, and a Simone Biles-less runner-up finish to the ROC in the Women’s Team Gymnastics Final, the United States’ fortunes then turned to softball, where Team USA took the mound in the gold-medal game against Japan. Looking to avenge their gold-medal game loss to Japan back at the 2008 Olympics—the last time the sport appeared at the Olympics—the offensively challenged lineup hung around. In the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 2-0 with runners on first and second and one out, Amanda Chidester stepped to the plate and fired a well-hit line-drive ... straight into one of the wildest double plays you will ever see.
MLBMLB

Re-Pete! Alonso bops to HR Derby history

DENVER -- Pete Alonso believes he’s the best power hitter in the game. After watching Monday night’s Home Run Derby, it’s hard to argue. The Mets slugger successfully defended his 2019 crown -- there was no event in 2020 due to the pandemic -- by topping Trey Mancini of the Orioles in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only back-to-back Derby champs in history.
MLBFOX Sports

The Latest: Mets' Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch...
MLBmidkansasonline.com

Alonso stole HR Derby show

ALONSO STEALS THE SHOW – I generally pay no mind to Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby, which annually takes place the day before the All-Star Game. But given it was a slow night, I decided to tune into ESPN and watch this year’s Derby edition, primarily to see how the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani would perform.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani becomes 1st 2-way All-Star with perfect 1st inning

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani shined as he turned the All-Star Game into his Sho-case. Featuring a 100 mph fastball, the first two-way All-Star pitched a perfect first inning for the American League on Tuesday night. He went 0 for 2 with a pair of groundouts at the plate, denied a hit by a nice defensive play leading off the game.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

AP source: No word by weekend on Blue Jays' return

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays won't find out by this weekend whether they will get permission from the federal government to play in Canada soon, a government official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Wednesday. A team spokeswoman said the club continues to work with...
Denver, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Like father, like son: Vlad Guerrero Jr. shines as All-Star

DENVER (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot. Quick out of the park, slow out of the box, Guerrero became the youngest All-Star Game MVP after driving in a pair of runs in the American League's 5-2 win Tuesday night.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Sho-case: Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

On deck for MLB's 2nd half: Trades, playoff races and prizes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue. Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels' two-way star and the spotlight he's brought to the sport. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
MLBtelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Alonso becomes 3rd player to defend HR Derby title

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6-seed Trey Mancini in the final. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6-for-6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23 homers in the final round after Mancini hit 22 in the thin Rocky Mountain air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy