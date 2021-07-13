Prepare for the cold at tailwater trout locations this summer

We tend to think of fall and winter as “cold and flu season.” However, the weather doesn’t have to be chilly for a person to catch the common cold. When someone catches a cold in the summertime, it is not a different type of illness. It is actually caused by the same kinds of viruses, including rhinoviruses and coronaviruses, among others. A summer cold may feel different, but that likely has to do with being stuck inside resting and recovering when you would rather be outside enjoying the warm weather.