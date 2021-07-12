Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Springfield officer used safety tool to escape vehicle after hit-and-run crash

By Grace Smith
kezi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- The officer involved in a Springfield hit-and-run used an emergency escape tool to get out of his patrol car. On Sunday, the officer was driving north on Pioneer Parkway East, and 45-year-old Molly Hardin was headed east on F Street when she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and smashed into the driver's side of the police car. Officers said she immediately ran away from the scene. The officer's airbag deployed when he crashed into a tree.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Springfield, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Free Yourself#Kezi#Kezi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 1

Community Policy