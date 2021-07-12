Springfield officer used safety tool to escape vehicle after hit-and-run crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The officer involved in a Springfield hit-and-run used an emergency escape tool to get out of his patrol car. On Sunday, the officer was driving north on Pioneer Parkway East, and 45-year-old Molly Hardin was headed east on F Street when she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and smashed into the driver's side of the police car. Officers said she immediately ran away from the scene. The officer's airbag deployed when he crashed into a tree.