Baseball All-Star Game becomes Greatest Sho on Earth

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 14 days ago

DENVER (AP) — As five dozen All-Stars sat outside Coors Field ahead of the All-Star Game, they looked forward to the Greatest Sho on Earth. Shohei Ohtani is the starriest of them all, the center of attention for players and fans like no one before at baseball's midsummer classic. Copyright...

