Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Looking POWERFUL, iPad Mini 6 Details & more! (video)

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro, headphones and more devices are on sale today. Amazon Echo bundles, Fire TV Sticks and more smart home devices are on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with some fresh deals. Starting with Apple’s M1 iPad Pro which is 50 dollars off on Amazon, meaning it starts at 750 bucks for the 11-inch variant. The latest iPad Air is now getting a 60 dollar discount, so you can get it for 539 bucks. If you’re into really expensive headphones for some reason, Cupertino’s AirPods Max are now getting a much needed 72 dollar discount, leaving those at 478 and by the way I think this is their all-time low. If you want True Wireless Earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ are 10 bucks off, leaving them at 83 in Cosmic Black. If you want a Smart Speaker, Amazon currently has a bundle where you get the latest Echo Dot along with a 4-Pack of Tile Mates for 80 dollars, meaning you save 40 dollars in the process. Finally, the Galaxy S21+ continues to be a great deal at 200 dollars off, leaving it at 799. We have more deals on other iPads, Sony headphones and more, in the links in the description.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#Pocketnow Daily#Apple#Amazon Echo#True Wireless Earbuds#The Galaxy Buds#Cosmic Black#Macbook Pros#Bloomberg#A14#The Ipad Air#Usb#Galaxy Watch 4#Snapdragon 888
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Google
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

Google Pixel 6 series detailed

Both devices feature Google’s custom chipset, WiFI 6E, support 5G, and are AER Certified. Google Pixel 6 (Codename: Oriel) Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide) Google Pixel 6 Pro (Codename: Raven) Screen size: 6.71″. Display: Plastic OLED. Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP...
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: What the rumors say about Apple's next flagship phone

Apple releases a new flagship phone lineup every fall, and sometimes the upgrades are enough to make you want to trade up, even if you just bought a new phone last year. But depending on Apple's plans or your personal must-have phone features, not to mention your budget, last year's phone might be good enough. We don't know yet what the iPhone 13 will have to offer or how its specs compare to last year's iPhone 12 -- we don't even know if there will be an iPhone 13 -- but we can make some guesses based on the rumor mill that is, perhaps surprisingly, already thriving.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

First real life images of the Google Pixel 6 are here? [Update, they’re not real]

Update: The posted images have been confirmed to be concept renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The images were created by techdroider. The Google Pixel 6 series might be months away from the official release, but we keep learning something new about the upcoming flagships every week. Recently, we’ve found out what specifications we can expect to find in the new devices, which also showed us what processor it may be powered by, and we’ve already shown you official looking renders of the new Google phones.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Pro Could Launch Under A Different Name After All

The Google Pixel 6 Pro could launch under a different name. Google itself kind of suggested it may happen. The company “casually namedropped” the ‘Pixel 6’ and ‘Pixel 6 XL’ names, as XDA Developers put it. The Google Pixel 6 Pro could launch under a different name, including the ‘XL’...
Technologygizmochina.com

Apple iPad Mini 6 with revamped design expected to launch this fall

Apple has been revamping its MacBook and iMac devices with a new design as well as adopting its own Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel chips. The company recently launched the iPad Pro powered by the Apple M1 chipset — the same chip that powers most of the newly launched computers from the brand.
TechnologyTom's Guide

Apple back to school sale: iPad Pro M1 is $100 off right now

The new M1 processor takes Apple's iPad Pro tablets to a whole new level when it comes to performance. Fortunately, with back to school sales in full swing, purchasing one of Apple's new tablets just got a little cheaper. For a limited time, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021)...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Honor could be working on an 8-inch foldable smartphone

Last month, we reported a number of newly filed trademark names that suggested that Honor may be working on its own foldable smartphones. The list included a number of names such as Honor Magic Fold, Honor Magic Pad and more. It was the first hint that pointed at a possible foldable device coming from the newly divorced company.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Poll: Google’s Pixel 6 Pro could be called the Pixel 6 XL, but do you actually care?

There’s a lot of excitement over here at TalkAndroid over Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 flagships and their bold design language that, in our humble opinion, re-invigorates the search giant’s mobile strategy. At least cosmetically, anyway. The rumors have all pointed to there being two handsets in the Pixel 6 series which has since been confirmed, but it seems that Google could stick to its naming strategy from previous generations.
TechnologyAndroid Central

I'm worried the new Wear OS will soon be associated with Samsung, not Google

2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Android fans with big changes to the operating system in Android 12, foldable phones maturing, and a new Wear OS! Google and Samsung are working closely to revitalize the wearable platform, and in doing so, introducing new hardware as well. Google is making its first Pixel Watch, and Samsung is getting back into the Wear OS game with its own device. But up until now, all of the hullabaloo has been about Samsung, even from Google, and it has me a little worried Google is pinning too much of Wear OS's future on Samsung's success.
Computersosxdaily.com

How to Factory Reset M1 Mac (MacBook Pro, Air, iMac, Mac mini)

Do you have an M1 Mac that you’d like to factory reset as if it were brand new? The process of factory resetting the M1 Mac line to restore the Mac to factory defaults – basically erasing all data and reinstalling a blank macOS – is different with the M1 Mac line, including M1 MacBook Pro, M1 Mac mini, M1 iMac, and M1 MacBook Air, so let’s review how the process works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy