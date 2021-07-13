Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Looking POWERFUL, iPad Mini 6 Details & more! (video)

Apple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro, headphones and more devices are on sale today. Amazon Echo bundles, Fire TV Sticks and more smart home devices are on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with some fresh deals. Starting with Apple’s M1 iPad Pro which is 50 dollars off on Amazon, meaning it starts at 750 bucks for the 11-inch variant. The latest iPad Air is now getting a 60 dollar discount, so you can get it for 539 bucks. If you’re into really expensive headphones for some reason, Cupertino’s AirPods Max are now getting a much needed 72 dollar discount, leaving those at 478 and by the way I think this is their all-time low. If you want True Wireless Earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ are 10 bucks off, leaving them at 83 in Cosmic Black. If you want a Smart Speaker, Amazon currently has a bundle where you get the latest Echo Dot along with a 4-Pack of Tile Mates for 80 dollars, meaning you save 40 dollars in the process. Finally, the Galaxy S21+ continues to be a great deal at 200 dollars off, leaving it at 799. We have more deals on other iPads, Sony headphones and more, in the links in the description.