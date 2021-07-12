Podcasting Papa: 30 Seconds With Michael Kennedy, Host & Co-creator of "Dad Time Out Show" Podcast

Donna and Caddy are having some trouble at home, don’t ask. So filling in for Donna this week on the My Second Act podcast is radio host and sports fan Tug Cowart. Tug is welcomed in with stories of Caddy’s wild radio stunts way back when, and yes Caddy was under the influence for most of it. Then we learn how to spread some love and get some more friends. Speaking of good friends, the Carters got one of the best presents imaginable from one of music's best couples. Gift givers at home, take note. And finally, what’s the best music streaming service if you’re an artist whose music is being played? Spoiler: you’re wrong. We’ve got lots of pod peeps this week. Want to get in touch? Give us a call. 7704646024.