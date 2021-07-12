Cancel
Podcasting Papa: 30 Seconds With Michael Kennedy, Host & Co-creator of "Dad Time Out Show" Podcast

What happens when four Northern California dads hiding from 12 kids get together? A fun, informative podcast about parenting called Dad Time Out Show that's taking the airwaves by storm. With a mic in one hand and a diaper bag in the other, Michael Kennedy is one of those dads adding his wit, personal experiences and stories, and captivating announcer's voice to the popular and fast-growing podcast. Dad Time Out talks about all things fatherhood and was recently named in the top 10 dad/fatherhood podcasts in the U.S. Michael is also a much-adored, popular contributor for 30Seconds.

