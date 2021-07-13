Citroen C3 Aircross review: the most expensive version of this likeable family SUV makes the most sense

This review was first published in Issue 118 of Top Gear magazine (2003) There’s a ghost at Citroen’s factory. Yet it’s not a Scooby-Doo style ghost that wears a sheet over its head and bellows: ‘I would have got away with it too if it wasn’t for those pesky chassis designers!’ but the ghost of the ubiquitous 2CV. Despite being laid to rest in 1990, Citroen is unable to kill off its spirit, a task not helped by motoring hacks everywhere screaming ‘Is this the new 2CV?’ at any new small car the French firm produces. We did it with the Berlingo, we did it with the C3 and we’ll do it with the Pluriel. Except this time it’s different. This time there really is the spirit of the 2CV in the new car and it’s haunting the roof.