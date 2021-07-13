Cancel
Citroen C3 Aircross review: the most expensive version of this likeable family SUV makes the most sense

By Alex Robbins,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonality. That’s what you need to stand out in a crowd. And the compact SUV market is certainly a crowded one, with almost every major mainstream manufacturer now fielding one of these tall, small cars that are, by and large, based on superminis. The C3 Aircross is Citroen’s effort, and in a way it’s the most honest of a lot. Back in 2017, it replaced the C3 Picasso, a creditable small MPV with sliding rear seats that made it one of the most practical small cars on the market.

