Newport’s heritage Italianfest is back better than ever, starts Thursday at 7 p.m., runs through the weekend

After a one-year “COVIID” absence, the Newport Italianfest is back and better than eve.!. It’s the 29th Newport Italianfest. During the four-day festival, families can enjoy entertaining music, sample food from the best local Italian eateries, visit with old friends and make new ones, all while celebrating Newport’s Italian heritage. For those who need a little extra to do, there is a FREE bocce ball court.