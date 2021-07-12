MaryAnn T. McCaffrey, 83, of Upper Macungie (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
MaryAnn T. McCaffrey, 83, of Upper Macungie Township died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Martin P. McCaffrey. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on July 30, 1937 to the late Nicholas and Cecelia (Plourde) Arivella. MaryAnn attended St. Joseph the Worker R.C. Church, Orefield. She loved animals and reading, and was a great card player. MaryAnn was very spiritual, had a huge heart and became a life-long friend to all she met.sauconsource.com
