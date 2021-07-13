Cancel
Chimezie Metu is still fighting for a roster spot

By Sabreena Merchant
Sactown Royalty
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria men’s basketball is having a moment. The D’Tigers upset Team USA in their first exhibition Saturday and followed that up with a 23-point rout of Argentina Tuesday. The country looks to be in strong position to contend for its first-ever Olympic medal, but there is still work to be done. Nigeria is carrying 16 players on its roster — including Jordan Nwora, who hasn’t yet reported to the team because he is on the Milwaukee Bucks — and will have to whittle that down to 12 before heading to Tokyo.

