Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Former Pound employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISE — A former Pound town employee could avoid prison time after pleading guilty to seven counts of embezzling public funds. Tamari R. Hayes, 61, was granted deferred disposition on Monday by Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore under a new state sentencing law for first-time offenders. Each of the seven felony counts carry a maximum 20-year prison term, but Kilgore accepted an agreement between defense lawyer Richard Kennedy and special prosecutor Dan Fellhauer.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Attorneys#Circuit Court#Virginia State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

Woman accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from cemetery pleads guilty

ENID, Okla. — A 42-year-old Enid woman who was charged with eight felony counts of embezzlement in April 2020 pleaded guilty on Friday. Brandy L. Emmerson-Smith, who was accused of taking more than $300,000 from Enid Memorial Park Cemetery where she worked, pleaded guilty to all eight charges. A non-jury trial that was scheduled for Tuesday was stricken after her plea, according to online court records.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Gary Mills, Ex-Husband Of Woman Who Embezzled $13 Million, Sentenced To Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man whose ex-wife took millions of dollars from a local company is going to federal prison. Gary Mills was sentenced to 18 months in prison for filing false income tax returns. His wife at the time, Cynthia Mills, embezzled more than $12 million from Matthews International. The couple bought eight cars, three homes, two boats, and tons of luxury goods with the money. Cynthia Mills is already serving 8 years in prison.
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Appellate court sends Rish case back to circuit court

OTTAWA — The Illinois Third Appellate Court reversed a Kankakee County circuit judge’s decision to dismiss Nancy Rish’s petition to be resentenced for her role in the murder of Kankakee businessman Stephen B. Small in September 1987. A three-judge panel made its ruling Thursday, according to her attorneys, Steven Becker...
Torrance, CAfoxla.com

Torrance nun accused of embezzling $835K from Catholic school pleads guilty

LOS ANGELES - The retired principal of a Catholic elementary school in Torrance, who as a nun took a vow of poverty, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges that she embezzled more than $835,000 in school funds to support a gambling habit and pay for other personal expenses after a judge said the case would be a "struggle" because he doesn't view nuns as "ordinary people."
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Former bankruptcy trustee pleads guilty in LandAmerica case

A former Richmond lawyer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to “obstructing an official proceeding” in connection to his wrongfully obtaining $4 million, primarily from the bankruptcy of the LandAmerica Financial Group. Bruce H. Matson, 64, faces up to five years in prison when sentenced Nov. 22 by U.S. District...
Animalsksro.com

Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

(NEW YORK) — A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a “widespread, corrupt” doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make...
Alabama StateWrcbtv.com

Former guard at Alabama women's prison pleads guilty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former federal corrections officer who worked at a women's prison in Alabama pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of sexually abusing an inmate and witness tampering, authorities said. Eric Todd Ellis, 32, was charged for actions that occurred while he was working at the low-security federal...
Arenac County, MIWNEM

Woman pleads no contest to embezzling charges

A former non-profit treasurer and secretary pleaded no contest to embezzling charges. Dawn Woughter, 43, was accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from an Arenac County non-profit, Bikers 4 Kids. Woughter was charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit organization, according to court records.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Former Ann Arbor fire chief pleads no contest in embezzlement case

ANN ARBOR, MI – A retired Ann Arbor fire chief accused of embezzling from a fund for fallen and deceased officers and firefighters has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge. Ollice “Chuck” Hubbard entered the plea July 15 on one count of attempted safe keeping of public moneys, a misdemeanor, after initially heading to the trial court charged with one felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee in the amount of $1,000 to $20,000.
Albany, MNwillmarradio.com

Former Albany Teacher, Coach Pleads Guilty Ahead Of Trial

(Albany, MN) -- A former Albany teacher and coach is facing sentencing after he pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual assault just before a trial was set to begin. The criminal complaint began when a 14-year-old girl told a child advocacy agency 32-year-old Daniel Fragodt had touched her inappropriately several times and was "in a relationship" with another person he taught and coached. The other student told investigators her sexual encounters with Fragodt began when she was 17-year-old. He is set to be sentenced September 21st.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Former IE Investment Counselor Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

A one-time Inland Empire financial adviser with a history of violating securities laws pleaded guilty Monday to taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in clients’ money for his own personal use. Paul Ricky Mata, 57, of Oceanside pleaded guilty to 17 federal counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and making...

Comments / 0

Community Policy