Former Pound employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
WISE — A former Pound town employee could avoid prison time after pleading guilty to seven counts of embezzling public funds. Tamari R. Hayes, 61, was granted deferred disposition on Monday by Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore under a new state sentencing law for first-time offenders. Each of the seven felony counts carry a maximum 20-year prison term, but Kilgore accepted an agreement between defense lawyer Richard Kennedy and special prosecutor Dan Fellhauer.www.timesnews.net
