Former Pound employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man whose ex-wife took millions of dollars from a local company is going to federal prison. Gary Mills was sentenced to 18 months in prison for filing false income tax returns. His wife at the time, Cynthia Mills, embezzled more than $12 million from Matthews International. The couple bought eight cars, three homes, two boats, and tons of luxury goods with the money. Cynthia Mills is already serving 8 years in prison.