Paycheck for Protection: Teens clock in to first day of violence prevention program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville has responded to the killings of several high school students, involved in gun violence this year, with a new work program. On Monday, 20 teenagers began their first day of work at Sols Write House Empowerment Center in East Knoxville. The students will get paid to learn how to make their own graphic t-shirts, publish a book, and start a business.www.wvlt.tv
