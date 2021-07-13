Cancel
Pete Alonso has made more money from Home Run Derby than from the Mets

By Larry Brown
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second time taking the crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat...

Pete Alonso declared himself the best power hitter on the planet at the Home Run Derby, and for fans outside of New York, that might have sounded like prototypical big-city arrogance. Alonso was not, in fact, leading the majors in home runs. He was not, in fact, even selected to play in the All-Star Game.

