Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Colbert Imagines if Obama’s Summer Playlist Secretly Debunked Trump Election Lies (Video)

By Samson Amore
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Barack Obama recently released his annual summer jams playlist, and not everyone was feeling the vibes. Obama’s summer tunes were an eclectic mix, including Migos, Rihanna, Sza, Drake, Lil Baby and Smokey Robinson. Obama also put “Chicago” right next to a Bob Marley track and, for some reason, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut in the Ocean” made it on the list which confused some fans.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rihanna
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Playlist#Gin And Juice#Republican#Colbertlateshow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s cognitive dysfunction takes front and center

Everybody knows President Biden has a speaking problem. It used to one rooted in gaffes. “Oh, that’s just Joe” was the standard line of explanation from his defenders on occasions that ranged from his blurting of racial insensitivities to his characterization of high I.Q. in the face of outed serial plagiarism.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

What Tom Brady Has Said About His Friendship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady's thinly-veiled swipe at Donald Trump's claims of fraud at the 2020 presidential election raised eyebrows on Tuesday—not least because the athlete and former president have long been known to be friends. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, and his teammates visited the White House following their Super...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
POTUSNewsweek

Stephen Colbert Calls Donald Trump's Final Days in Office 'The Turd Reich'

Stephen Colbert has labeled Donald Trump's final days in office "the Turd Reich" on his Wednesday night show. In his Late Show monologue, the host told viewers that a flurry of books were being published about the 2020 election and the end of the Trump administration. "We're learning a lot...
POTUSNewsweek

Watergate Reporter Carl Bernstein Calls Donald Trump a 'War Criminal'

Political analyst and Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on CNN's Reliable Sources Sunday. He said people need to view Trump in "a different context," calling him "our own American war criminal." The comment appeared to shock host Brian Stelter, who prompted Bernstein to...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump Says GOP Being 'Absolutely Savaged' by Democrats in Infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Republican leadership for working with Democrats in what he described as the "so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill." In a statement, paid for by his Save America PAC, Trump wrote that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his group of "RINOS" (Republicans in name only) want to complete the deal done "at any cost" to show they can work with the "Radical Left Democrats."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Trump's missed opportunity handed infrastructure to Biden

Ten Republican senators at this writing support a bipartisan infrastructure outline. So does a like number of Democrats, including the party’s two main centrists, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. That means if recalcitrant liberals can be kept in line, no sure bet, there are potentially enough votes for a resulting bill to overcome a filibuster.
Phoenix, AZWashington Times

Trump slams McConnell as an ‘old crow,’ rips ‘RINO’ foes

Former President Donald Trump took aim at several Republican officials, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, while speaking at a rally on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Trump dubbed Mr. McConnell as being “an old crow,” while alleging the Kentucky Republican begged for his endorsement in the 2020 election and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing

House Democrats on Tuesday will launch their long-sought investigation into the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, kicking off a contentious probe just as GOP infighting over the insurrection — and former President Trump ’s role in it — is reaching a fever pitch. The first hearing of the select committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy