EC Council considering larger space for meetings

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council may need to find a bigger room to allow the public to attend meetings while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council and Interim City Manager Dave Solberg discussed how a return to regular in-person public meetings could happen for the first time since March 2020.

“It’s physically impossible to hold in-person meetings in City Hall that comply with open meeting law requirements and our current public health guidelines,” Solberg said.

With six feet of distance between people still the recommendation among groups of people with unknown vaccination statuses, he said that would limit audience space in the council chamber to a very small number.

“With our current configuration, there’s room for about two or three people from the public to come into this room,” Solberg said, adding that limited access would run afoul of the spirit of Wisconsin’s open meetings law.

But he offered what he called a “pragmatic approach” for city meetings by reducing the social distancing requirement to three feet, which would allow 30 to 40 residents to attend meetings. This would be accompanied by asking people to wear face masks if they are unvaccinated and getting every attendee’s contact information in case a COVID-19 case is discovered among those at the meeting.

Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said Monday that the shrunken amount of social distancing is not recommended by public health officials.

“When you bring a group together with unknown vaccination status, six feet and masks would be expected,” she said.

And the city appears leery of asking people attending meetings whether they are vaccinated, an action that Solberg referred to as “legally suspect.”

So in addition to reopening the council’s regular meeting room to the public, Solberg also inquired about larger venues that would better fit public health recommendations.

The prime candidate he mentioned Monday is the County Board room in the courthouse, which the council used a few years ago when City Hall was being remodeled. Solberg said that larger meeting room would accommodate the council and about 30 members of the general public while still allowing for enough distance between people to fit the current public health recommendations.

In seeking out larger meeting spaces, Solberg said one of his calls was to the Pablo Center at the Confluence. The downtown arts center would be able to host a few meetings, but would be increasingly less available starting in September when its new season gets into full swing.

Monday night’s discussion of returning to in-person public attendance at meetings comes in advance of the city’s ability to hold virtual meetings expiring on Aug. 10. The council does still have the option of extending virtual meetings, as it has done since the pandemic began.

Neighboring government bodies have already switched back to in-person public meetings.

Altoona, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie have all allowed the public back into their meeting rooms, as have the Chippewa and Dunn county boards.

The Eau Claire County Board is scheduled to continue holding remote meetings until at least Sept. 1, Solberg said.

Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said during Monday’s meeting that she would prefer that “hybrid” meetings now become standard. That would allow the public, government employees and elected officials to choose between whether to speak in-person or via internet programs such as Webex or Zoom.

“My general sensibility is we’re not going back to 2019,” she said. “We have to embrace that forced innovation that COVID made us do.”