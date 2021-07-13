Senator Lou D’Allesandro: Lower meals and rooms tax bad for New Hampshire

To the Editor: Is it my imagination or have New Hampshire’s two United States senators been wrong on every major issue facing us as American citizens?. The Democratic-controlled Senate, under the direction of Chuck Schumer from New York, voted to defund the police. Does this mean that in New Hampshire there will be an effort to reduce police protection in cities like Manchester and Portsmouth? We know that most of the police budget provides for salaries so you be the judge. Has anyone asked either of these two a direct question regarding this concern?