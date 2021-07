In Picayune, Mississippi, a park is named in honor of Leola Jordan, a beloved grandmother and former schoolteacher who was brutally stabbed to death in 1998. Jordan was 91 when she was found dead in her bed on June 30, 1998, and her murder has haunted the community for 23 years. During an episode of “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, longtime prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Tonya Rider are in Picayune to work with local authorities on the homicide case.