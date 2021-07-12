Broadcast Journalism Update – July 2021 Edition
There are some professional moments you never forget. Near the top of the list is getting your first Press Card. It is recognition that you are indeed a “journalist.”. Earlier this year NYFA Broadcast Journalism grad Hannah Palmhagen received her Press Card for the Swedish Parliament (Sveriges Riksdag). Hannah took a very non-traditional route to this moment. It was a journey of self-discovery as well as professional training.www.nyfa.edu
