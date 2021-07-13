Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Bulk trash piles up in Cape Coral

By Shannon Clowe
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLViu_0av4Jrnz00

CAPE CORAL, Fla.–Residents in Cape Coral have complained bulk trash items are sitting outside houses for weeks.

City officials in Cape Coral said it is Waste Pro’s responsibility to pick up bulk items one day after regular trash pickup.

Cape residents are reporting trash on their streets for up to three weeks.

Waste Pro officials admitted they are behind and understaffed.

To help alleviate the abundance of bulk trash, they have set up a place where residents can drop their bulk items off themselves.

Cultural Park Theater (528 Cultural Park Boulevard):

Sundays: closed

Mondays: closed

Tuesdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Hall (1015 Cultural Park Boulevard):

Saturdays ONLY: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
