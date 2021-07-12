Jimmie Dale Gatlin, 79, a native of Mississippi and a resident of Baldwin County, Ala., passed away Sept. 24, 2020. Jimmie was a graduate of Sandersville School. Jimmie liked hunting and fishing, enjoyed drinking coffee and talking with his friends. After high school, he went to work with his father and brother on the family farm. After several years he left the farm to work with the State of Mississippi Highway Department working on a survey crew. He spent his last two years at the Brennity in Daphne, Ala.