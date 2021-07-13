Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Charts Of The Week: Eyes on inflation and GDP

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin a fairly light economic calendar this week, highlights will be the US inflation and Chinese GDP numbers. Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Bank of Canada to announce rate decisions. The question for traders is which currency pairs to focus on?. The economic calendar for this week is relatively...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gdp#Us Dollar#Economic Recovery#Charts Of The Week#Chinese#Reserve Bank#Fx#Rbnz#The New Zealand Dollar#The Bank Of Canada#Canadian#Usd#Dma#Cad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Marketsdallassun.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ChartEx Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $267,354.39 and approximately $26,938.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD steadies around 0.7000 as USD struggles to find demand

NZD/USD staged a rebound after dropping to 0.6950 area. US Dollar Index looks to end the day in the negative territory. Focus shifts to Tuesday's data releases from US ahead of FOMC meeting. The NZD/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and declined to 0.6950 before regaining...
MarketsDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD at Technical Support- Fed on Tap

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. NZD/USD plunge pauses at confluent uptrend support- FOMC on tap. Key support 6941/69 – Resistance 7100, 7150/89 critical. The New Zealand Dollar is fractionally higher against the US Dollar into the start of the week with NZD/USD testing a key...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Clinging to Support

The Australian dollar fell hard during the trading session early on Monday, only to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. Ultimately though, we also gave up some of the late gains, so at this point I think we are still very confused and likely to see a lot of noise in general. The 0.74 level above is psychological resistance, just as it was previous support. Because of this, I do believe that this market may run into some type of selling pressure in that general vicinity, extending all the way to the 0.75 level.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook Ahead of US Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a sell-stop at 1.3780 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. The GBP/USD rose to the highest level in more than a week ahead of the latest US consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3820, which is about 1.83% above the lowest level last week.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Grinding higher, resistance at 1.1840

US Durable Goods Orders advanced a modest 0.8% MoM in June. Stocks trade in the red as investors seek safety ahead of the US Federal Reserve. EUR/USD could extend its advance in the near-term, but caution prevails. The EUR/USD pair eased from an Asian high of 1.1811, bottoming during London...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers - COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.
Businesskitco.com

Modest price gains for gold as FOMC on deck

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are trading firmer in early U.S. dealings Tuesday, seeing just a bit of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Chart of the Week: Commodity currencies in focus, bears in control

Commodity currencies are on the backfoot for the open. AUD/USD bears seek a break of interim support. With the Federal Open Market Committee and headlines regarding the Delta variant, the week ahead will be an important one from both a fundamental and technical perspective. The watchlist for swing trading FX...
BusinessDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Breakout Chance Shifts Into View

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, Economic event risks - Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar starts week on the upswing ahead of a busy week. Heavy week of economic data, central bank decisions on the docket. NZD/USD technical outlook improving on confluent set of chart signals. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
kitco.com

Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June. July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues. Spot gold was...
Retaildailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Important Week for GBP/USD

The rebound gains reached the 1.3787 resistance level, and is settling around the 1.3748 level at the beginning of this trading. The case of risk appetite with some weak US data contributed to the gains for the currency pair. Sterling's gains were halted after the improvement in British retail sales numbers were offset by weakness in IHS Markit PMI numbers for June and July.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Fed Meeting, GDP Data Due This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trading Monday, but remained at elevated levels ahead of this week’s important policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1%...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed Tests Resilience as Eurozone GDP Eyed

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1679-1.1703. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro has weathered recent market turbulence better than many other currencies but may see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which dominates the currency market agenda ahead of Friday’s eagerly-awaited Eurozone GDP data for last quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy