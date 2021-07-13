Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mikes, Mustangs lead way: Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team

By Rob Burchianti rburchianti@heraldstandard.com
heraldstandard.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Highlands soared into the WPIAL baseball semifinals for the second season in a row and Carmichaels reached the final four as well in 2021. The Mustangs and Mikes lead the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team with LH’s Nick Kumor earning Big School (Class 4A-6A) Player of the Year honors and Carmichaels’ Gavin Pratt and Drake Long tabbed as Small School (Class 1A-3A) Co-Players of the Year.

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Gallatin
Person
Joe Chambers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Wpial#Carmichaels#Lh#Big School#Blackhawk#Piaa#Marietta College#Waynesburg Central#Cam Palmer Brownsville#Christian#Logan Higgins West Greene#Tanner Uphold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
TennisNBC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Days after lighting the Olympic cauldron to get the Games underway, Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world was knocked out of the tennis tournament in the third round Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy