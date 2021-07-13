Mikes, Mustangs lead way: Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team
Laurel Highlands soared into the WPIAL baseball semifinals for the second season in a row and Carmichaels reached the final four as well in 2021. The Mustangs and Mikes lead the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team with LH’s Nick Kumor earning Big School (Class 4A-6A) Player of the Year honors and Carmichaels’ Gavin Pratt and Drake Long tabbed as Small School (Class 1A-3A) Co-Players of the Year.www.heraldstandard.com
