How Much Does Foundation Repair Cost?

Foundation settling that results in cracking can lead to significant structural issues for your home. If you notice cracks in your home’s foundation, chances are you’re concerned about foundation repair costs. According to HomeAdvisor, when the time comes for home foundation repair, expect to pay between $2,012 and $7,074, with the national average at $4,542. If there are significant issues and hydraulic piers are needed, some homeowners will pay $10,000 or more. Repairs to minor foundation cracks can cost as little as $500. It’s beneficial to repair any cracks right away to avoid potentially irreversible damage. The longer it takes to repair the damage to the foundation, the more expensive it will be. It’s common for foundation issues to result in cracked walls, settled floors, doors that are difficult to open and close, and even collapsed ceilings and burst pipes. Foundation repair professionals typically charge for labor by the hour, with the average rate around $200 per hour. Labor rates can vary due to the geographic area you live in and the cost of living in your city or town.