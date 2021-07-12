Cancel
Illinois State

Dr. Doris Houston named Emerging Higher Education Leaders Fellow

illinoisstate.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State University’s Dr. Doris Houston has been named an Emerging Higher Education Leaders Fellow with the global research and best practices institution EAB. Collaborating with more than 80 administrators and scholars across the nation, Houston will explore solutions to issues facing higher education. “Campuses from all over the country are engaging in important discussions on areas such as equity, enrollment, and fiscal policy,” said Houston. “I am honored to be chosen to take part in the EAB community of thought partners.”

news.illinoisstate.edu

Comments / 0

