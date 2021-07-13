Uniontown Legion shuts out Belle Vernon, 9-0

The First State Bank American Legion Seniors baseball team advanced to the winner’s bracket final of the Class A National Division Playoffs, with a 15-4 victory over Anderson Ford, Lincoln North Star, Sunday night at Den Hartog Field, in Lincoln. Trailing, 2-1 in the top of the fourth, First State scored two, to take the lead for good, then added four in the fifth and seven runs in the seventh, to put the game away. Dawson Glause earned the win, pitching five innings, giving up six hits, two runs, one earned, walking four and striking out three with two wild pitches. Brady Benson earned his second save of the year, pitching two innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. Carter Sintek went 4-for-4 with three singels, a triple, four rbi’s and three runs scored. Camden McKenzie was 2-for-3 with an rbi double and two runs scored and Sam Gifford was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Anderson Ford is 25-12 and plays North Platte in an elimination game today, at 4pm. First State is 23-12 and plays Arbor Bank, Omaha Skutt, at 7:00, tonight. The game will be broadcast on Big Dog Country, 98.9 FM and 1340 AM.