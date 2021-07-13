Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uniontown, PA

Uniontown Legion shuts out Belle Vernon, 9-0

By the Herald-Standard
heraldstandard.com
 14 days ago

Uniontown belted out 15 hits and Joe Chambers and Braeden McKnight combined on a three-hitter Monday night for a 9-0 victory at Belle Vernon in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown improves to 9-1, while Belle Vernon goes to 5-6 with regular season play scheduled to end Tuesday...

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, PA
Sports
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Mill Run, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Belle Vernon, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
Belle Vernon, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Chambers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Uniontown Legion#Fayette County League#Fayette Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Masontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Masontown's Groover extends hitless string in 12-0 win

The last time Nick Groover started he lost a 1-0 decision to Mill Run on July 7 despite tossing a no-hitter. Groover extended his hitless-innings streak, but this time the Masontown pitcher was on the winning side with a 12-0 Fayette County Baseball League road win Wednesday night over the Fayette Raiders.
Baseballheraldstandard.com

Mitch's Bail Bonds wins key FCBL game

Mitch’s Bail Bonds pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night to secure a key 8-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting ARH Industries. The Magicians improve to 3-7 and into a tie in wins with the Fayette Raiders for the fourth and...
Baseballheraldstandard.com

Mikes, Mustangs lead way: Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team

Laurel Highlands soared into the WPIAL baseball semifinals for the second season in a row and Carmichaels reached the final four as well in 2021. The Mustangs and Mikes lead the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team with LH’s Nick Kumor earning Big School (Class 4A-6A) Player of the Year honors and Carmichaels’ Gavin Pratt and Drake Long tabbed as Small School (Class 1A-3A) Co-Players of the Year.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Post 4 shuts out Laconia 12-0

Keene’s Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 continued its winning ways with a 13-0 win over Laconia Tuesday. It was the team’s second rout of Laconia in days; Post 4 won 12-0 Saturday. And again, Casey Jordan helped provide the fireworks, going 2-2 with a homerun and three RBI. Jared Schmitt,...
Masontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Copperheads hold off Masontown for 4-2 win

CARMICHAELS — Joby Lapkowicz had a tough start, but strong finish Monday night to preserve Carmichaels’ 4-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Masontown. Carmichaels improves to 7-2 and had six games left entering Tuesday night’s game at Mill Run. Masontown goes to 6-4 with five games remaining. Carmichaels...
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Return engagement: Uniontown Legion advances to state tournament

HOPWOOD — Hopewell led for a half of an inning Tuesday, only to have Uniontown storm back for a 14-7 victory in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament championship at Hutchinson Field. The host team now returns to the state tournament after last playing at Boyertown in 2018. Uniontown...
Sportsheraldstandard.com

West Greene, MP rule: Herald-Standard All-Area Softball Team

West Greene’s Kiley Meek and Mount Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky were menacing double threats during the 2021 softball season. Both used their arm and bat in leading their teams to WPIAL championships and into the PIAA finals. The pair headline the Herald-Standard All-Area Softball Team. Smithnosky is the Big School (Class...
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

Sullivan 0-2, eliminated in Legion regional

Sullivan Post 139 lost a pair of competitive games and were eliminated. in American Legion baseball's District 5 regional action at Terre. Haute North's Don Jennings Field on Saturday and Sunday. Sullivan lost to eventual champion Crawfordsville 7-3 on Saturday in. the double elimination tournament, then fell 6-3 to host...
Baseballleadercourier-times.com

Pruchniak shuts out Tea 2-0

Jake Pruchniak struck out 10 and allowed only 5 hits and no walks in pitching a complete game as Dakota Valley defeated Tea 2-0, Friday, July 9. Beau Jones and Jaxon Hennies crossed the plate for DV. Brayden Major had an RBI double. Jackson Strawn had 2 hits. Ethan Anema also had a double. DV left 9 on base.
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Strong arm: Gillott pitches Uniontown Legion to Region 6 title game

HOPWOOD — Gage Gillott scattered three hits and Uniontown made the most of some shoddy fielding in the third inning to advance to the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament title game with an 8-0 win over Brighton Township Monday afternoon at Hutchinson Field. Uniontown will play the team that...
Mount Vernon, WAPeninsula Daily News

AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Sr. wins Mount Vernon semifinal

MOUNT VERNON — Wilder Sr. rode its pitching to make it to the finals of the Nate Steffens Memorial Tournament in Mount Vernon, going 3-0-1 in the tournament through Sunday afternoon. Wilder Sr. won the semifinals 3-1 over Cascade Crush behind the pitching of Wyatt Hall and John Vaara. The...
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Strong start: Uniontown Legion opens tourney with 8-1 win over S-F

HOPWOOD — Uniontown scored first and never trailed as the host team opened the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament Sunday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Smithfield-Fairchance. Uniontown advances to the finals of the winners’ bracket against Brighton Township on Monday at 1 p.m. Brighton Township advanced with a...
Rockford, ILTraverse City Record-Eagle

Pit Spitters shut out Rivets 8-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters piled on the runs Monday night in a 8-0 win over the Rockford Rivets. The Spitters accumulated 13 total hits in the shutout that saw four pitchers touch the mound for TC. Jacob Marcus posted his second consecutive victory in the start....
Florence, SCSCNow

Copperheads shut out RedWolves 5-0

ASHEBORO, N.C. − Four Asheboro pitchers combined to toss a four-hit shutout Thursday as the Copperheads blanked Florence 5-0. The RedWolves fell to 10-21 overall and 3-7 in the second half and will travel to Lexington County on Friday before hosting Wilmington on Saturday at 7 p.m. Brody Wortham had...
Spring Township, PANorristown Times Herald

LEGION BASEBALL: Nor-Gwyn shut out by Wanderers in Region 2 Tournament opener

SPRING — Nor-Gwyn lost to the Wanderers, 4-0, in the first round of the 2021 Pennsylvania American Legion Region 2 Tournament Friday morning at Owls Field at Ted Palka Park. The Hawks had opportunities to score early in the game, but couldn't capitalize. They left the bases loaded in the first inning and failed to score with runners on first and second with no outs in the fourth inning.
Northampton, PAMontgomery News

LEGION BASEBALL: Whitemarsh shut out by Northampton in Region 3 final

UPPER PROVIDENCE — Whitemarsh reached the championship game of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 2 Tournament but once there the Patriots’ offense just ran out of steam. After advancing the final by outlasting Fort Washington 11-9 in Tuesday’s opening contest at Ram Stadium, Whitemarsh’s bats were quieted by Northampton’s Brandon...
Westfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Cole Bartels hits 2 home runs, Westfield Starfires shut out New Britain Bees 4-0

Cole Bartels (Penn State) hit two home runs on Tuesday, guiding the Westfield Starfires to a 4-0 victory over the New Britain Bees on Tuesday evening. Both solo shots, Bartels’ first long ball came in the first inning, one batter after Jaden Brown (Iowa Western) knocked in Cam McIntosh (USC Upstate) on an RBI sacrifice fly. With a full count in the eighth inning, Bartels launched his second homer of the game to provide the Starfires with an extra insurance run.
Saugerties, NYRomesentinel.com

Smith shuts out Rockland, improves to 2-0 in state legion tourney

SAUGERTIES — Smith Post stayed unbeaten in the American Legion baseball state tournament with a 4-0 win Sunday over Rockland Pirates Post. Starting pitcher Marco Macri threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings and hit a home run to help Smith improve to 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament. The Rome-based Smith team...
Baseballthebestmix1055.com

Legion Seniors 2-0 At State

The First State Bank American Legion Seniors baseball team advanced to the winner’s bracket final of the Class A National Division Playoffs, with a 15-4 victory over Anderson Ford, Lincoln North Star, Sunday night at Den Hartog Field, in Lincoln. Trailing, 2-1 in the top of the fourth, First State scored two, to take the lead for good, then added four in the fifth and seven runs in the seventh, to put the game away. Dawson Glause earned the win, pitching five innings, giving up six hits, two runs, one earned, walking four and striking out three with two wild pitches. Brady Benson earned his second save of the year, pitching two innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. Carter Sintek went 4-for-4 with three singels, a triple, four rbi’s and three runs scored. Camden McKenzie was 2-for-3 with an rbi double and two runs scored and Sam Gifford was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Anderson Ford is 25-12 and plays North Platte in an elimination game today, at 4pm. First State is 23-12 and plays Arbor Bank, Omaha Skutt, at 7:00, tonight. The game will be broadcast on Big Dog Country, 98.9 FM and 1340 AM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy