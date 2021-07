The Australian dollar fell hard during the trading session early on Monday, only to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. Ultimately though, we also gave up some of the late gains, so at this point I think we are still very confused and likely to see a lot of noise in general. The 0.74 level above is psychological resistance, just as it was previous support. Because of this, I do believe that this market may run into some type of selling pressure in that general vicinity, extending all the way to the 0.75 level.