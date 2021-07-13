Scarlett Johansson Cried in the Shower When She Found Out Black Widow Was Going To Die in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — ‘I Was Heartbroken About It’

This is going to be happening for a while no doubt since the first time losing the Black Widow was hard enough, but it’s bound to happen now that since the solo movie has come along that people will be feeling that heartache all over again. This tribute kind of makes that clear since the character of Black Widow was still a hard one to lose given that she probably should have had a solo movie much sooner. But it really needs to be asked, would that have made a difference? Granted, the character was far less sexual in the solo movie than she was in say, Iron Man 2, where the sexuality she was given was more or less required for the mission she was on since by the time she changed out of her sexy attire and into her bodysuit, it was time to get down to business and not bother with sex appeal any longer. Likewise, when she was being threatened by a small group of mob affiliates and was dressed in an alluring outfit, she eventually dropped the act and made short work of her opponents.