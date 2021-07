A glue gun is a versatile tool that can bond just about any two items together. The adhesive strength is effective, but can be frustrating when trying to remove it once it has dried. Whether your crafty child has made a mess on your kitchen table or you’ve accidentally dripped hot glue onto your clothes, some simple tricks will help you clean it up in no time. Read on to learn how to remove hot glue from fabrics, solid surfaces, and even carpeting.