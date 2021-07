US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, COT Report –Analysis. US Dollar Flips Net Long, CAD, AUD & GBP See Large Sellers. In the most recent CFTC report, sentiment in the USD has flipped net long for the first time since March 2020. The shift had arguably been a long time coming, given various reflation trades had peaked in the months prior while a hawkish Federal Reserve had also aided the upside in the greenback. The past week saw a wave of USD buying ($4.4bln) in response to the deterioration in risk sentiment with the bulk of the move against the Euro.