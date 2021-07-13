Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s veteran players will have important role in 2021

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,480 (July 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why veteran players -- such as cornerback Ameer Speed -- will play a critical role for the Bulldogs this season.

www.dawgnation.com

