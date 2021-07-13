Connellsville graduate receives scholarship
Elizabeth Jackson, a 2021 graduate of Connellsville Area High School, is the 2021 recipient of the $500 Calvin C. Rockwell, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Award. This award is given annually by family and friends in memory of Rockwell, a 1964 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. Jackson, will attend California University of Pennyslvania in the fall of 2021 and major in education. Pictured are, front row, from left, Elizabeth Jackson and Robin Vilella; Back row Gary Rockwell, Tammy Rockwell and Ben Rockwell.www.heraldstandard.com
