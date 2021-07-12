Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This Vibrant Paint Color on Fences and Trees Isn’t Just for Curb Appeal

By Nicole Shein
Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The term “trailblazing” has become a common metaphor for something that is new or innovative, but it originally referred to marking a path through heavily wooded areas to help guide hikers. If you’ve ever tied a yellow ribbon ‘round an old oak tree or spotted a cairn while out exploring, you are familiar with trail blazes.

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Latex Paint#Spray Paint#Fences#Signage#Sherwood Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
AnimalsPosted by
K945

Here’s a Do-It-Yourself Fire Ant Killer That Really Works

It's a fact. If you live in Louisiana, or Texas, or any of the southern states, at some time you're going to have to deal with fire ants. And the sad part is that it isn't a one time fix. You deal with them and deal with them. And just when you think you have ridded yourself of these biting little boogers, they are back with a vengeance.
Gardeningroyalexaminer.com

Keep these invasive plants out of your garden

It’s pretty, it would look great in your garden, and since your local garden center carries it, there’s no way it’s a destructive invasive species, right?. Not necessarily. According to Epic Gardening, while garden centers are most knowledgeable about the plants that they sell and most don’t carry invasive species, destructive plants slip through the cracks all the time, and can wind up in your garden.
Gardeningbigeasymagazine.com

5 Plants Everyone Should Have in Their Home

As summer rolls around and the weather warms up for most of us, it’s time to start considering how to bring nature into your home and keep it there over winter. Studies have shown that having plants and greenery around us all the time improves air quality and mental health, but that doesn’t mean that caring for plants is the easiest thing to do.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
GardeningTree Hugger

15 Best Plants for Flower Beds

Flower beds make wonderful additions to an outdoor space, providing vibrant pops of color and floral arrangements that can give off a year-round feeling of springtime. Depending on your climate and gardening experience, it is important to create an appropriate plan for your flower bed layout. For example, do you want annuals that will bloom during the peak of summer or perennials that have a shorter bloom time but return again the following year? Here are 15 of the best plants for flower beds.
GardeningFlorida Times-Union

Garden Help: What peeling bark on a tree means

So often we choose a tree because of its flowers, leaves, fall color or its fruit. Often, we forget about the bark. However, on many trees, the bark is the most interesting part of the tree. This can be especially true on deciduous trees that lose their leaves in the winter. The bark can be a feature that adds tremendous interest to a tree.
Gardeninglushome.com

Gorgeous Climbing Plants, Outdoor Home Decorating with Flowering Vines

Flowering vines give an old-time fairy-tale look to homes and gardens. Spectacular flowering plants, climbers, and creepers are versatile, practical, and beautiful landscaping ideas. Flowering vines can stay close to the ground working as ground covers, or climb on decorating trellises, arbors, and fences. Flowering climbers are fantastic garden decorations and eye-catching accents that can amplify the appeal of walkways and entrance door designs.
LifestylePosted by
Taste Of Home

If You See a Painted Purple Fence, This Is What It Means

During the summer, a lot of people enjoy traveling, vacationing and outdoor adventures while the weather is warm and comfortable. If you’re somewhere new or unfamiliar, it’s always good to get a proper idea of your surroundings. Better safe than sorry, right?. The next time you’re out exploring with your...
GardeningPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Try This Gardening Hack To Grow Amazing Tomatoes

Now is the time at-home gardeners are plying their trade and if you are growing tomatoes here is a really cool hack that can help you grow big red tomatoes. You will need a banana for this to work. Currently, I am in a tomato growing contest for the Erie County Fair where I am going against other local media personalities to see who can grow the best tomatoes.
GardeningTimes-Argus

In the Garden: Time to prune trees and shrubs

By now your rhododendrons, lilacs and other spring bloomers have bloomed, and are ready to prune. By pruning now, you will not damage buds that will form later this summer and bloom next spring. This is also a good time to prune evergreens like pines and hemlocks if you are trying to control their size.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How to Keep Ants Out of Hummingbird Feeders

Q: My wife and I recently purchased a hummingbird feeder and hung it from a hook on our deck so we could watch the birds eat. When we went outside this afternoon, we found the railing all around the feeder (and the feeder itself) infested with ants! How can we keep ants out of our hummingbird feeder? Why do they go there in the first place?
Home & Gardenthespruce.com

How to Paint a Metal Front Door

Metal front doors are weatherproof, resistant to insects and rot, and a serious deterrent to intruders. Yet even the strongest metal front door will lose some of its sparkle over time. Painting your metal front door helps it regain its luster and charm for a serious curb appeal boost. Before...
Home & GardenKankakee Daily Journal

Help! My white leather couch reeks of smoke

Dear Mary: I found a great deal on a gorgeous couch at an estate sale. It is upholstered in white leather and appears to be new — as if no one ever has sat on it. Priced at $100, you can be sure I grabbed it up fast and brought it home.
Home & GardenBHG

How to Clean Porch Screens for Spotless Views

A screen porch lets you enjoy fresh air and the soothing sounds of nature without the bugs, rain, and falling leaves that sometimes accompany being outdoors. Porch screens act as a filter to keep insects, pollen, and lawn debris out, but they also trap a lot of buildup over time. Keeping screens clean is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your enclosed porch—and preventing caked-on grime or mold that can be difficult to remove. Learning how to clean porch screens starts with your vacuum, but you'll likely need to break out the garden hose and some soapy water if your screens are especially dirty. Plan to give your porch screens a good deep-cleaning at the beginning and end of the outdoor season (typically in the spring and fall) and spot-clean as needed. You might also want to clean the rest of your outdoor spaces while you're at it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy