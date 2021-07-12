Cancel
Watch now: Alex Reyes on his All-Star nod

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-time All-Star Alex Reyes discusses his selection to the All-Star team. Reyes has had a breakout season in the bullpen, amassing 20 saves and a 1.52 ERA over the first half of the season. (Derrick Goold, Post-Dispatch)

Alex Reyes
