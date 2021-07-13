80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

Professional wrestling has long been connected to the state of Minnesota, with the likes of Verne Gagne, Ric Flair, Curt Hennig, Jesse Ventura, Brock Lesnar, and The Road Warriors among those that are connected to the Minnesota wrestling scene. The Twins also have some wrestling history, as aspiring pro wrestler Kent Hrbek pulled off a perfect ankle pick on Ron Gant in the 1991 World Series. While the current Twins have not left us much to write about, we can at least compare them to some people in the world of “sports entertainment,” a world in which we can forget about the Twins shooting every victory into the sun after the bullpen comes in. Here are some Twins below, as pro wrestlers (alphabetical by last name).