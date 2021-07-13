Cancel
Prairie Meadows Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Brunswick News
 15 days ago

1st-$12,006, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.170. Winner: B F, 3, by Lil Kool Wagon-Lil Blue Runaway. Scratched: This Jess Can Dash. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Lil Kool Runaway1256264-½1-nkB. Birzer2.20. Jess Lippy127411-hd1-½2-1½C. Esqueda8.30. Eye of Rose125143-hd2-hd3-1½U. Cervantes1.60. Kt Rapid Eyes127534-hd65-noO. Delgado19.90. Class N...

thebrunswicknews.com

Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR announces time change for upcoming race

The start time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway next month has been slightly pushed back. NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, with action scheduled to resume for all three national series at Watkins Glen International next weekend after leaving off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
SportsBrunswick News

Canterbury Park Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

1st-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.420. She's My Warrior118221-1½1-2½1-2½A. Quinonez4.402.802.201.20. Speedy Enough118434-hd4-3½2-¾C. Lindsay8.004.2017.90. Shezonezestreet120663-42-½3-5¼R. Eikleberry2.601.80. Minkota Joy118112-1½3-14-2½R. Fuentes5.00. Sleepless Nights118545-85-55-8¼A. Juarez, Jr.7.60. Bird Feather11835666K. Harr12.10. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $18.10; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-7-1) paid $10.19;...
Louisiana StateBrunswick News

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

6th-$21,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 44.830, 1:08.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.070. Emerald Forest117211-11-hd1-41-10½J. Guerrero3.802.202.200.90. Jack the Ripper124422-22-22-12-1¼C. Lozada2.203.201.70. Liken It122644-½4-1½3-1½3-hdO. Martinez6.4040.10. Like Mike119535-65-105-304-1½J. Vargas4.70. Zelig119353-½3-hd4-½5-53¾E. Nieves9.50. Temprano119166666J. Guzman25.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $19.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-3-2)...
MLBdakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen and Derek Miles talk about the importance of interaction with fans of their sport, our Karl’s TV &N Appliance Athlete of the Week gets a real kick out of his sport. Chase Mason was not drafted on Monday in the MLB draft and highlights from East vs. West, the Sunfish and Canaries.
SportsBrunswick News

Pleasanton Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Rousing Slammer (L), 119F. Alvarado7-4-3Steven Specht. 2Another Champ (L), 119E. Roman1-3-6Victor Trujillo. 3Theyreminisceoveru (L), 119W. Antongeorgi III1-1-5Matthew Troy. 4Time to Zoom (L), 119B. Pena1-4-4Victor Trujillo. 5Copper Halo (L), 114S. Rivera1-6-1Manuel Badilla. 2nd-$8,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...
Indiana StateBrunswick News

BC-Results Indiana Downs-8-Add

8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up, 5f, showers. Off 6:04. Time 0:58.21. Muddy. Scratched_Lucky Fever, Nobody Listens, Jingle, Comes N Threes. Also Ran_Prepare for Glory. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-2-2-3-9-1/6) 6 Correct Paid $2,076.84. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $188.65. Daily Double (9-6) paid $98.40. Exacta (6-3) paid $57.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $28.55. Consolation Double (9-1) paid $7.20.
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$9,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy. Off 5:53. Time 0:59.90. Fast. Also Ran_Kannon With a K, Sassy's Prospector, Point to the Green. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $3.30. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-1-2) paid $1.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $4.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$11,000, cl, 3YO up,...
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Penn National

1st_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:02. Time 1:10.31. Good. Also Ran_Wildcat Cartridge, Tanya's Gem, Flattering Ruby. Exacta (6-5) paid $49.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $24.89. $1 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $98.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Excellent in no-decision

Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday. Yarbrough got the mistake out of the way early, as Cesar Hernandez took him deep to lead off the first inning. Other than that, it was an excellent effort for the southpaw in his first quality start since June 27. The performance was wasted when Matt Wisler allowed two runs and took the loss in the eighth inning. Yarbrough lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB across 109 innings. He projects for a home start versus Boston next weekend.

