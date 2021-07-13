Crowd urges city to find funding for Amarillo parks

AMARILLO, Texas — A crowd of roughly 200 attended a meeting at the Amarillo Civic Center Monday night to discuss the future of Amarillo's parks. City officials have admitted that funding for the parks has been limited for over a decade. Meanwhile, in the last two years, the dollar amount attached to high-risk infrastructure in the city's recreational facilities has grown from $14 million to nearly $50 million. As a result, some park amenities may be shut down, unless funding can be found.