Mike Vasil Drafted 232nd overall by the New York Mets

Round 2 Selection: RHP Calvin Ziegler (St. Mary’s High School) Ziegler is a native Canadian who had to move to Florida during last year’s pandemic to keep his draft hopes alive. He is six feet and 205 pounds, with a consistent low to mid 90s fastball. Ziegler has shown an ability to get into the high 90s at times. His secondary pitches are a curveball and changeup. The break on his curveball varies from a typical over-the-top movement one with more side-to-side break than most. His changeup sits in the mid-80s but rarely throws the pitch. Ziegler is not a lock to sign as he is committed to Auburn University.