Mike Vasil Drafted 232nd overall by the New York Mets
Major Leagues Baseball’s 2021 Draft has been good for the Virginia Cavaliers and that culminated in Mike Vasil being drafted in the late rounds of the draft’s first full day. The junior right hander was selected 232nd overall in the 8th round by the New York Mets. The bonus slot value of the pick is $181K, but just like Zack Gelof, Vasil could fetch more than slot given his ability to return to Charlottesville.www.streakingthelawn.com
