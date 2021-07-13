Cancel
A Celebration With the Stars Underway

By Claire O'Neil
WTOV 9
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson County, OH---Two brothers are hoping to combine Hollywood and the Ohio Valley at a faith-based event. Brian and Shawn Chrisagis, also known as the Chrisagis Brothers, have been ministers and performers in the area for over 30 years, but when the pandemic hit they wanted to create a special event to bring people together after it was over.

