Mountaineer Park Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Brunswick News
 14 days ago

1st-$12,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 45.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.460. Bi Bi Carpe120511-11-hd1-hdC. Oliveros12.003.803.005.00. Aw Ite120772-12-42-1¼O. Mayta2.402.200.60. Auger120456-74-½3-1G. Lagunes5.8019.50. Sir Higgins120224-hd3-1½4-1¼G. Rodriguez42.10. Macho Mania120167-46-35-¾L. Colon6.60. Paisano116335-hd5-16-2J. Leon11.00. Mr. Tripledouble118843-hd7-47-2¾N. Vigil5.90. Little Tequila12068888R. Barrios78.10. Perfecta (5-7) paid $26.20;...

thebrunswicknews.com

SportsDaily Gazette

Royal Flag gets up late to win Shuvee

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Halfway around the second turn, Royal Flag was in last place. Still in last place, where’d she been for the whole race. She had them right where she wanted them. Joel Rosario got her rolling down the middle of the track as the six-horse field for the...
SportsBrunswick News

Delta Downs Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

6th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:80.080. Winner: GR F, 3, by Open Me a Corona-Shakin Lil Oro. Scratched: Tinys First Patriot. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Shaken Open a Corona126977-½6-½1-hdN. Duran7.604.002.202.80. Rose Pool128665-hd4-hd2-noC. Balthazar6.403.408.30. Louie Blues126221-11-13-½D. Alvarez2.100.90. Jla Easenatcha126412-hd2-hd4-½B....
SportsBrunswick News

Pleasanton Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Rousing Slammer (L), 119F. Alvarado7-4-3Steven Specht. 2Another Champ (L), 119E. Roman1-3-6Victor Trujillo. 3Theyreminisceoveru (L), 119W. Antongeorgi III1-1-5Matthew Troy. 4Time to Zoom (L), 119B. Pena1-4-4Victor Trujillo. 5Copper Halo (L), 114S. Rivera1-6-1Manuel Badilla. 2nd-$8,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Delta Downs-6-Add

6th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 3½f, cloudy. Off 5:15. Time 1:80.08. Muddy. Scratched_Tinys First Patriot. Also Ran_Jla Easenatcha, Tm I See a Patriot, Jrs Shining Fantasy, Ld Cajun Brimmerton, Elie Special, Paint Me Lucky. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $19.45. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $5.30. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-2-4) paid $41.68. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-2) paid $49.00. $1 Consolation Double (7-8) paid $6.20. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $34.80. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $28.30.
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Penn National

1st_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:02. Time 1:10.31. Good. Also Ran_Wildcat Cartridge, Tanya's Gem, Flattering Ruby. Exacta (6-5) paid $49.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $24.89. $1 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $98.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Softball and Baseball Stats from Monday, July 12th

Macy Emgarten held a potent Newell-Fonda lineup in check, but the Mustangs scored a run on a wild pitch in the 4th inning. She allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out one. Exira-EHK had a double from Quinn Grubbs along with singles for Hannah Nelson, Mollie Rasmussen, Gemini Goodwin, Makenzie Riley, and Macy Emgarten.
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$9,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy. Off 5:53. Time 0:59.90. Fast. Also Ran_Kannon With a K, Sassy's Prospector, Point to the Green. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $3.30. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-1-2) paid $1.55. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $4.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$11,000, cl, 3YO up,...
MLBdakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen and Derek Miles talk about the importance of interaction with fans of their sport, our Karl’s TV &N Appliance Athlete of the Week gets a real kick out of his sport. Chase Mason was not drafted on Monday in the MLB draft and highlights from East vs. West, the Sunfish and Canaries.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Results Sunday July 25th, 2021

3rd-$55,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.510, 45.320, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 56.800. Awesome Beach120586-hd5-hd5-hd7-1K. Desormeaux15.40. Cibertruck12041010109-1½8-¾J. Valdivia, Jr.17.20. Ashley's Valentine120678-29-1109-1½K. Frey24.40. Minehunter111822-1½4-14-hd10J. Espinoza45.10. 10 (10)Hot Box6.604.603.40. 9 (9)Crossword20.8010.40. 2 (2)Gates of Heaven4.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $65.70. Daily Double (6-10) paid...
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

SARATOGA 2021: First Captain gets tested in Curlin

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N. Y. – Despite race conditions that limit the field to 3-year-olds who have not won a graded stakes over a mile in the current year, Friday’s restricted Curlin Stakes has still managed to graduate a number of late-developing horses who went on to make something of themselves – both as 3-year-olds and beyond.
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, July 28

Best bet: BELL'S THE ONE (9) Best value: SCOTT ALAIA (4) FIRST: Steeplechasers . . . The Happy Giant. The Mean Queen. Bodes Well . . . Next. SECOND: Madison's Luna packs potent kick and should be ideally positioned in compact group. Clench was done in by sizzling splits last time and owns win on Spa loam; very playable. Yodel E. A. Who needed last and gets class relief; must consider.
SportsSaratogian

NYRA: NYRA announces 2021 Venezia Award finalists

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced that voting for the 2021 Mike Venezia Memorial Award is now open to active jockeys in the continental U.S. They will choose among a distinguished group of finalists including Junior Alvarado, Julien Leparoux, Deshawn Parker, Gerard Melancon and Scott Stevens. Created...
sandiegouniontribune.com

Jeff Nahill’s Del Mar opinions and spot play for Sunday, July 25

On Saturday, Flavien Prat and Umberto Rispoli came through with a $23 exacta in the Eddie Read Stakes so I make a profit on the day after Rispoli’s mount was scratched in the fourth race. So since they keep on scoring, why break up a good thing? Although today there...
Del Mar, CAWhittier Daily News

Del Mar: United, Flavien Prat repeat in Eddie Read Stakes

DEL MAR — There were major concerns in the Richard Mandella barn after United’s most recent start, a last-place finish in a four-horse field as the odds-on favorite in the Grade II Charles Whittingham Stakes at Santa Anita on May 29. Going into the Whittingham, the 6-year-old United had finished...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the San Clemente Stakes: Madone

Kaleem Shah’s Madone saved ground early, then launched a strong outside bid from the three-eighths pole home to prove a half length best Saturday in the $202,500 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The winner, a daughter of the Australian sire Vancouver though bred in Kentucky, covered a mile on...

