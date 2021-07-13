Cancel
Prairie Meadows Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Brunswick News
 15 days ago

1st-$12,006, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.170. Winner: B F, 3, by Lil Kool Wagon-Lil Blue Runaway. Scratched: This Jess Can Dash. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lil Kool Runaway1256264-½1-nkB. Birzer6.404.402.802.20. Jess Lippy127411-hd1-½2-1½C. Esqueda9.603.208.30. Eye of Rose125143-hd2-hd3-1½U. Cervantes2.101.60. Kt Rapid Eyes127534-hd65-noO. Delgado19.90. Class N...

MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR announces time change for upcoming race

The start time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway next month has been slightly pushed back. NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, with action scheduled to resume for all three national series at Watkins Glen International next weekend after leaving off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Softball and Baseball Stats from Monday, July 12th

Macy Emgarten held a potent Newell-Fonda lineup in check, but the Mustangs scored a run on a wild pitch in the 4th inning. She allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out one. Exira-EHK had a double from Quinn Grubbs along with singles for Hannah Nelson, Mollie Rasmussen, Gemini Goodwin, Makenzie Riley, and Macy Emgarten.
SportsBrunswick News

Canterbury Park Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

1st-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.200, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 52.420. She's My Warrior118221-1½1-2½1-2½A. Quinonez4.402.802.201.20. Speedy Enough118434-hd4-3½2-¾C. Lindsay8.004.2017.90. Shezonezestreet120663-42-½3-5¼R. Eikleberry2.601.80. Minkota Joy118112-1½3-14-2½R. Fuentes5.00. Sleepless Nights118545-85-55-8¼A. Juarez, Jr.7.60. Bird Feather11835666K. Harr12.10. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $18.10; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-7-1) paid $10.19;...
Louisiana StateBrunswick News

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

7th-$11,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.270, 45.670, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.890. Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Twirling Candy-Blushing Beauty. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Ignis122364-½3-13-21-½J. Dominguez4.002.602.101.00. Tailorbeswift122242-½2-1½2-hd2-¾J. Vargas3.602.603.10. Shacks River1171776-1½4-½3-¾O. Martinez3.8022.80. D'wild Baroness119615-15-15-34-1¼S. Saez28.00. Hurricane Tizway122451-½1-11-hd5-10¾J. Guerrero13.30. Dr Liz119523-1½4-1½6-26-½A. Castillo2.80. Untethered Soul119736-½777J....
MLBdakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen and Derek Miles talk about the importance of interaction with fans of their sport, our Karl’s TV &N Appliance Athlete of the Week gets a real kick out of his sport. Chase Mason was not drafted on Monday in the MLB draft and highlights from East vs. West, the Sunfish and Canaries.
Indiana StateBrunswick News

BC-Results Indiana Downs-8-Add

8th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up, 5f, showers. Off 6:04. Time 0:58.21. Muddy. Scratched_Lucky Fever, Nobody Listens, Jingle, Comes N Threes. Also Ran_Prepare for Glory. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-2-2-3-9-1/6) 6 Correct Paid $2,076.84. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $188.65. Daily Double (9-6) paid $98.40. Exacta (6-3) paid $57.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $28.55. Consolation Double (9-1) paid $7.20.
GamblingBrunswick News

BC-Results Penn National

1st_$28,900, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:02. Time 1:10.31. Good. Also Ran_Wildcat Cartridge, Tanya's Gem, Flattering Ruby. Exacta (6-5) paid $49.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-2-1) paid $24.89. $1 Trifecta (6-5-2) paid $98.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Goes yard twice in win

Meadows went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over Cleveland. The 26-year-old slugged a pair of two-run shots, taking J.C. Mejia deep in the third inning and touching up Trevor Stephan in the ninth. Meadows snapped a 22-game power drought with the performance, and on the season he's slashing .243/.333/.472 with 18 homers and 70 RBI through 93 contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Idle Sunday

Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Walker will head to the bench for only the second time in 11 games, paving the way for Pavin Smith to pick up a start at first base. Since the All-Star break, Walker has gone 7-for-28 (.250 average) with three doubles, three runs and an RBI.
Mankato, MNsouthernminn.com

Local driver Bill Johnson wins the Jerry's HQ Foods IMCA Sprint feature

Some hot racing action on the track made for some very close tight racing in all the divisions for the Mankato Motorsports and Northland Drying Night. A first lap caution flag was thrown in the Jerry's HQ Foods IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature when the 66 of Neil Stevens had troubles with his car. On the restart, Mike Stien led the first 3 laps until Bill Johnson, a driver out of St. Peter, who had started right behind Stien, got around him and then distanced himself from Stien.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Excellent in no-decision

Yarbrough allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Sunday. Yarbrough got the mistake out of the way early, as Cesar Hernandez took him deep to lead off the first inning. Other than that, it was an excellent effort for the southpaw in his first quality start since June 27. The performance was wasted when Matt Wisler allowed two runs and took the loss in the eighth inning. Yarbrough lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 90:20 K:BB across 109 innings. He projects for a home start versus Boston next weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Records 12th steal

Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland. Phillips provided a pair of singles as the only Tampa Bay hitter with a multi-hit effort Sunday. He added a stolen base, his 12th in 15 attempts this season. The 27-year-old outfielder lifted his slash line to .213/.313/.362 with five home runs, 20 RBI and 32 runs scored across 203 plate appearances. He'll continue to serve mostly as a fourth outfielder to cover for when Kevin Kiermaier or Randy Arozarena need days off.

