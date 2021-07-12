HARMON: I filed letter of intent to run for Governor

Recently Governor Ducey signed off on and the Arizona Legislature passed two laws that defy the Arizona Constitution. The first purports to limit the liability of nursing homes and assisted living facilities due to the pandemic. The law limits damages for acts unless they are willful and wanton. So the elderly who suffer "regular" neglect, isolation and abuses can't sue unless they can prove that what was done to them was in total disregard for the duties of a facility. The other law limits the liability of commercial gun sellers for harm caused by the weapons they sell but allows suits against weapon manufactures. Gun dealers can sell weapons to obviously unstable persons and numerous weapons and limitless amounts ammunition to one person. Article 18 Section 6 of the Arizona Constitution states: The right of action to recover damages for injuries shall never be abrogated and the amount recovered shall not be subject to any statutory limitation. Get a clue.