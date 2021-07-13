Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Recent PSOM Awards and Accolades

upenn.edu
 14 days ago

Christopher Chesley, a fellow in pulmonary and critical care, was awarded the 2021 ATS Fellowship in Health Equality and Diversity. This fellowship is designed to support the efforts of senior fellows, postdoctoral students, or junior faculty with research, clinical, and policy endeavors to advance health equality for patients with respiratory disease, critical care illness or injury, and sleep disordered breathing. Dr. Chesley’s research focuses on disparities in critical care delivery for patients with sepsis and acute respiratory failure. He also researches the impact of critical illness on hospital readmissions, and the disparities that result in care coordination. The ATS Fellowship in Health Equality and Diversity will provide up to $25,000 to support the efforts of the successful candidate from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

almanac.upenn.edu

