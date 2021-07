Manlius, N.Y. — One person was killed and another injured Monday afternoon when a Corvette crashed into a pole in the town of Manlius, authorities said. Someone called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 2:47 p.m. to report the Corvette had struck a pole near 7240 Richmond Road East in the town of Manlius. It is a two-lane road off Fremont Road west of Minoa.