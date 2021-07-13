A-State volleyball adds five newcomers
JONESBORO — With the 2021 campaign on the horizon, Arkansas State volleyball welcomed five newcomers to the fold Monday. A-State’s 2021 signing class features a pair of high school standouts to go along with a trio of Division-I transfers. The class includes Ilayda Dincer (OH, Ankara, Turkey), Faith Hammontree (MB, Overland Park, Kan.), Elizabeth Phillips (OH/DS, Noblesville, Ind.), Makayla Villarreal (L/DS, Tomball, Texas) and Elise Wilcox (OPP/OH, Fort Wayne, Ind.).www.jonesborosun.com
