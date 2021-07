There are nine games around the diamond for Thursday, so there’s plenty of action on the MLB board. Here's one game with lots of potential for betting. Oakland Athletics -120 (BetAmerica) @ Seattle Mariners +120 (WilliamHill) - 8 The Mariners begin a seven-game homestand Thursday evening, and it gets underway with four straight against the Oakland Athletics. This is a huge series for both division rivals, as the Mariners trail the Athletics by three games for the final AL Wild Card spot. Seattle’s coming off a 6-3 loss in Colorado against the Rockies, but the Mariners come in having won six of their past nine games.